Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) Holdings Decreased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,567 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBVA. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 63.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,968,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,236,000 after buying an additional 20,232,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 133.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,154,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,829 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 14.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,127,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after purchasing an additional 632,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,645,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,509,000 after purchasing an additional 564,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,801,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,494,000 after purchasing an additional 366,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.05.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

