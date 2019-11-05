Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Banco Santander (BME:SAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €4.05 ($4.71) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.60 ($4.19) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €4.90 ($5.70) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.90 ($5.70) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €4.54 ($5.28).

Banco Santander has a 52 week low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 52 week high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

