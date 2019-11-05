Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receives $31.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several analysts recently commented on BSAC shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotia Howard Weill upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

BSAC stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $23.98 and a 12 month high of $32.97. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $576.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,407,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,244,000 after buying an additional 1,170,746 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,630,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,382,000 after buying an additional 920,381 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,267,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,845,000 after buying an additional 220,143 shares during the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,235,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,959,000 after buying an additional 286,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,039,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,102,000 after buying an additional 60,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

