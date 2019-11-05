Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Cut to Underperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $89.50 price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised Banco Santander from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.11.

SAN traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.12. 5,802,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,920,637. The stock has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter worth $43,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 23.0% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

