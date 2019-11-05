Bank Hapoalim BM Acquires 11,075 Shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK)

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,075 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Luckin Coffee were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Shares of NYSE LK opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $27.12.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LK shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Luckin Coffee from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luckin Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Luckin Coffee presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

