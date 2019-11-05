Bank Hapoalim BM Buys 548 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.6% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,993,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,764,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,317,260,000 after buying an additional 6,650,061 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19,082.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,919,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,952,000 after buying an additional 5,888,658 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7,878.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,259,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,794 shares during the last quarter. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $200.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.94. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $143.46 and a 12 month high of $200.53.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

