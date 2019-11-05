Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 1,176 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for 5.0% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $20,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

ITA stock opened at $223.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.99. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.