Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 987,537 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 129,715 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Bank of Montreal worth $72,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 27,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 2,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 36,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 15,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMO traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.65. 224,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,760. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.33. The stock has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $62.79 and a 12-month high of $79.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.781 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

