Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,378,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 127,100 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon makes up about 0.7% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $107,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

NYSE BK opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $54.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $2,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,266 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,063.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.