Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Earns Buy Rating from Desjardins

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Desjardins in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $82.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.38% from the company’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Shares of BNS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.00. 71,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,858. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $58.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 28,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 982,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,771,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 210.7% in the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 40.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 28,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

