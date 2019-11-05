Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$82.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.25% from the company’s current price. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2020 earnings at $7.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$73.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$78.36.

TSE:BNS traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$76.46. The stock had a trading volume of 753,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,888. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$75.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$71.85. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$66.36 and a 12-month high of C$76.49. The stock has a market cap of $92.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.48.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.83 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.4999995 EPS for the current year.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

