BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.20

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.20 and traded as high as $13.36. BankFinancial shares last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 18,900 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $201.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.35.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 million. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 19.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that BankFinancial Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 180,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 15,132 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 33,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,021,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,295,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 488,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 45,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

BankFinancial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFIN)

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

