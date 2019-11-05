Barclays Analysts Give Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) a $105.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $105.00 target price on Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FTNT. Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 price objective on Fortinet and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on Fortinet and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.24.

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.64. 2,006,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,641. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.86. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Fortinet had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $80,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $650,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,523,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,517,793.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $3,856,560. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 34,525.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,916,000 after buying an additional 1,166,953 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,265,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,344,000 after buying an additional 752,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,640,000 after buying an additional 536,513 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,280,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,363,000 after buying an additional 534,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,294,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $176,288,000 after buying an additional 434,502 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

