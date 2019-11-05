Barclays Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €30.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G1A has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €24.20 ($28.14) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Commerzbank set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €24.84 ($28.89).

ETR:G1A traded up €0.18 ($0.21) on Monday, hitting €28.78 ($33.47). The company had a trading volume of 257,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 52 week high of €28.81 ($33.50). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

