Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Raised to GBX 205 at Deutsche Bank

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 205 ($2.68) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BARC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barclays presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 197.64 ($2.58).

Barclays stock opened at GBX 168.52 ($2.20) on Tuesday. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 131.04 ($1.71) and a one year high of GBX 181 ($2.37). The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion and a PE ratio of 12.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 156.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 153.88.

In other news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick bought 473,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £804,790.20 ($1,051,600.94).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

