Barrington Research Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of MMSI opened at $25.44 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.23. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $243.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $138,612.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,637.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $4,608,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 929,991 shares in the company, valued at $28,569,323.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,780 shares of company stock worth $6,221,013. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 6,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 387,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after buying an additional 150,097 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 409,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after buying an additional 155,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 52,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.