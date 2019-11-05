BB&T Corp Has $8.09 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BB&T Corp grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 313.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,660 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,344 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $8,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Target by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target stock opened at $108.77 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $114.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Target announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Citigroup upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen raised their target price on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $115.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $413,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laysha Ward sold 20,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $2,204,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,089.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,478 shares of company stock worth $8,915,363. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.