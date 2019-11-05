BB&T Corp Has $9.95 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

BB&T Corp cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. acquired 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $381.00 to $364.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.77.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $374.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $241.18 and a 12 month high of $399.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.54.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

