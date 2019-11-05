BB&T Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

BB&T Corp raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $14,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Lourd Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $70,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 420,000 shares of company stock valued at $426,300. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of MS stock opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 15.99%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.37%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.