BB&T Corp Sells 805 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

BB&T Corp lessened its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,551 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $7,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 7,574.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,816,424 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,754 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,267,588 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,368 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,261,781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,776,000 after acquiring an additional 989,181 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 362.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,105,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,229,000 after acquiring an additional 866,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 502.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,331 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,786,000 after acquiring an additional 537,370 shares during the last quarter. 11.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $36.41 and a 1-year high of $46.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average is $41.03. The company has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 92.73% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 177,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,965.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on GSK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Societe Generale raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.79.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

