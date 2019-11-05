BB&T Securities LLC Buys 2,654 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5,040.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth about $37,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

NYSE RCL opened at $113.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.80 and its 200-day moving average is $114.32. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $89.48 and a 12-month high of $131.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a 0.70000 dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on RCL. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

In related news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $1,138,573.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $2,113,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,464,684.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,518 shares of company stock worth $5,351,774. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.