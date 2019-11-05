BB&T Securities LLC Increases Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC owned 0.05% of SEI Investments worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

In other SEI Investments news, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $291,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,168.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 19,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $1,147,623.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,172,775.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,873 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEIC. ValuEngine lowered SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of SEIC opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $42.27 and a 52-week high of $62.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

