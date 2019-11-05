BB&T Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 222,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 64,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 154.2% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 130,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after buying an additional 79,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 87.7% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 35,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 16,749 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.44.

