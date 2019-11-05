BB&T Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 91,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,000. BB&T Securities LLC owned 4.14% of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 199,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 78,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,053 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 33,242 shares during the period.

JSMD stock opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average is $44.18.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.