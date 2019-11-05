BB&T Securities LLC Sells 2,267 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

BB&T Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDW. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 478.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

In other news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $142,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 62,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total value of $7,072,152.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,742,172.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,755 shares of company stock valued at $21,213,587. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CDW from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America began coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 price objective on CDW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.63.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $131.80 on Tuesday. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $133.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. CDW had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.