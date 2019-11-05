Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) & Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) Head-To-Head Review

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) and Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Beasley Broadcast Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Akazoo does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Beasley Broadcast Group and Akazoo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beasley Broadcast Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Akazoo 0 0 5 0 3.00

Akazoo has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 426.32%. Given Akazoo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Akazoo is more favorable than Beasley Broadcast Group.

Risk & Volatility

Beasley Broadcast Group has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akazoo has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Beasley Broadcast Group and Akazoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beasley Broadcast Group 3.92% 2.46% 0.97% Akazoo N/A 6.84% 0.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beasley Broadcast Group and Akazoo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beasley Broadcast Group $257.49 million 0.31 $6.48 million N/A N/A Akazoo N/A N/A $650,000.00 N/A N/A

Beasley Broadcast Group has higher revenue and earnings than Akazoo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.5% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are held by institutional investors. 58.7% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of Akazoo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Beasley Broadcast Group beats Akazoo on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 11, 2019, it owned and operated 64 stations, including 46 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

About Akazoo

Akazoo S.A. operates as an on-demand music streaming subscription company. It directly licenses music from various labels and provides online and offline listening platforms, social media integration, and a AI-driven new music recommendation engine. The company provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline streaming access to a catalog of approximately 45 million songs on a commercial-free basis. Its platform includes 43 million registered users and 5.3 million premium subscribers. The company also offers radio services. Akazoo S.A. was founded in 2010 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

