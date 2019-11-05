Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and accounts for 2.3% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total transaction of $347,618.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 9,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total transaction of $2,450,565.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,707,294.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,249 shares of company stock worth $9,616,803. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $260.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.49. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $264.74.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. ValuEngine cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

