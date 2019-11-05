Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its target price increased by Maxim Group from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Beigene from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Beigene from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Guggenheim set a $205.00 target price on Beigene and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Beigene from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Beigene from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.11.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $191.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.93. Beigene has a 12-month low of $108.00 and a 12-month high of $193.90.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $1.58. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 38.41% and a negative net margin of 153.32%. The firm had revenue of $243.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 360.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beigene will post -10.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.96, for a total transaction of $1,248,685.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 2,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $413,415.90. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,131,298.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,951. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Beigene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Beigene by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 98,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beigene by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Beigene by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,568,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Beigene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

