Benefitfocus (BNFT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) will release its Q3 2019 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Benefitfocus to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Benefitfocus’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Benefitfocus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus stock opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.29. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $60.66. The company has a market cap of $755.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Several analysts have issued reports on BNFT shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.58.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.