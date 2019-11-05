Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Receives $41.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.45.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BNFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.89. The company had a trading volume of 276,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,142. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $60.66. The company has a market cap of $755.96 million, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.29.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNFT. Tikvah Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the second quarter valued at $19,571,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the second quarter valued at $18,570,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 27.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,740,000 after acquiring an additional 627,806 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the second quarter valued at $5,567,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 154,429 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.