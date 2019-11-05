BidaskClub Downgrades Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SFNC. Stephens cut Simmons First National from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Simmons First National from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Simmons First National from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.28.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $233.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

In related news, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $239,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,184.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Simmons First National by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Simmons First National by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

