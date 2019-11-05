BidaskClub Lowers Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BECN. ValuEngine cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James set a $38.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stephens set a $37.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Shares of BECN stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.45. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $40.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 3,207,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.08 per share, for a total transaction of $102,886,976.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 13,564.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 65.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth about $200,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.