BidaskClub Lowers Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) to Hold

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Michaels Companies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price objective on Michaels Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Loop Capital set a $15.00 price objective on Michaels Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.73.

Shares of MIK stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. 75,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,168. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.80. Michaels Companies has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $18.04. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Michaels Companies will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Beryl Raff bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $50,049.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,517.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Michaels Companies by 1,946.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

