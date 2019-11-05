BidaskClub Lowers Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NXST. Benchmark increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.63.

NXST stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,033. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $70.51 and a 12 month high of $119.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.61.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $649.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.08%.

In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.55, for a total transaction of $66,593.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,127,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,862,000 after buying an additional 166,961 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,806,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,406,000 after buying an additional 85,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 42.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,848,000 after purchasing an additional 531,841 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,540,000 after purchasing an additional 55,504 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 39.8% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,397,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,173,000 after purchasing an additional 397,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

