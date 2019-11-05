BidaskClub Lowers Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.31.

TNDM stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,193,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,265. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.72. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 0.16.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $93.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 173.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $944,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,893.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 9,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $667,946.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,091.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 443,221 shares of company stock valued at $31,109,085. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.9% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

