BidaskClub Upgrades Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

GOOD has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Gladstone Commercial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Commercial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOD traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.29. 4,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,822. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average is $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $739.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 16.37 and a quick ratio of 16.37. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $23.98.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.42). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter worth about $1,434,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 11.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 20.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 456,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 15,378 shares during the period. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.