BidaskClub Upgrades Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) to “Buy”

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SIRI has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Sirius XM has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 164,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $986,642.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 265,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,752.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 231,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $1,570,585.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 945,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,402,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 901,537 shares of company stock worth $5,596,305 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,900,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,864,000 after buying an additional 8,221,787 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,980,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 1,408.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,364,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 3,141,193 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sirius XM by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,976,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,826,000 after buying an additional 1,317,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in Sirius XM by 368.2% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,654,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after buying an additional 1,300,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

