Bimini Capital Managment (BMNM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bimini Capital Managment (OTCMKTS:BMNM) is scheduled to be issuing its Q3 2019 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

Bimini Capital Managment (OTCMKTS:BMNM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Bimini Capital Managment had a negative return on equity of 63.17% and a negative net margin of 214.75%. The company had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter.

Get Bimini Capital Managment alerts:

Shares of BMNM stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Bimini Capital Managment has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bimini Capital Managment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Bimini Capital Managment Company Profile

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset management business in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It offers investment advisory services; invests in shares; and administers business activities and day-to-day operations, as well as invests in residential mortgage-backed securities.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bimini Capital Managment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bimini Capital Managment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.