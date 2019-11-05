Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $297.36

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.36 and traded as low as $277.55. Biome Technologies shares last traded at $277.55, with a volume of 1,072 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 296.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 351.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 million and a P/E ratio of -12.08.

About Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM)

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, Italy, France, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

