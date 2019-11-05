BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BNTX has been the subject of several other reports. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

NASDAQ BNTX traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,269. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

