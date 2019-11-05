BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 5th. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $594,189.00 and approximately $759.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00413424 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00090245 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00052358 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002384 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 5,617,235,210 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, Exrates, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange and Exmo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

