BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Upgraded to Neutral by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

BB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a $9.50 price objective on BlackBerry and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.75 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.55.

Shares of BB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.53. 4,286,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,545,120. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 1.74. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.91 million. BlackBerry had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 38.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 52,976 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter worth about $274,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 109.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 79,285.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 27,750 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 32.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 27,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

