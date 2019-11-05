Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) and E*TRADE Financial (OTCMKTS:ETFC) Head to Head Contrast

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) and E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Blackhawk Bancorp and E*TRADE Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A E*TRADE Financial 1 4 7 0 2.50

E*TRADE Financial has a consensus price target of $47.21, suggesting a potential upside of 8.45%. Given E*TRADE Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe E*TRADE Financial is more favorable than Blackhawk Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E*TRADE Financial has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and E*TRADE Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackhawk Bancorp N/A N/A N/A E*TRADE Financial 35.79% 18.41% 1.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of E*TRADE Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of E*TRADE Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Blackhawk Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. E*TRADE Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. E*TRADE Financial pays out 14.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and E*TRADE Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackhawk Bancorp $43.67 million 2.03 $8.14 million N/A N/A E*TRADE Financial $2.87 billion 3.71 $1.05 billion $3.89 11.19

E*TRADE Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Blackhawk Bancorp.

Summary

E*TRADE Financial beats Blackhawk Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. provides banking solutions. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The bank's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The company offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The company offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, the bank has an asset value of 720,622 USD. It has generated a net income of 6,200 USD in December 31, 2017. Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services. The company provides its services to customers through digital platforms; and a network of industry-licensed customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two national financial centers, as well as in-person at 30 regional financial centers in the United States. E*TRADE Financial Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

