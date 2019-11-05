BlackRock Inc. Acquires 717,819 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,370,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 717,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.65% of Micron Technology worth $2,831,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $200,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,949.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,006,633.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,229,166.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,568 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $51.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.36.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.