BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,860,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,629 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.33% of Verisign worth $2,062,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisign during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisign during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisign by 102.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisign during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisign by 98.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $56,218.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock opened at $186.60 on Tuesday. Verisign, Inc. has a one year low of $138.77 and a one year high of $221.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.60.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Verisign had a net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The firm had revenue of $308.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

