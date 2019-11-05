BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,548,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 760,522 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.95% of Willis Towers Watson worth $2,211,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the second quarter worth $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the second quarter worth $31,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the second quarter worth $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 251.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 32.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on WLTW. UBS Group raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays set a $235.00 price target on Willis Towers Watson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.33.

In related news, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 7,592 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $186.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52-week low of $144.13 and a 52-week high of $200.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.89 and a 200 day moving average of $188.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.