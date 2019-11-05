BlackRock Inc. Has $2.63 Billion Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,139,490 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,173,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.35% of Autodesk worth $2,629,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 543.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 296 shares of the software company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 338 shares of the software company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Autodesk from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Autodesk from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Autodesk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.48.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $151.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,375.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.85. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $117.72 and a one year high of $178.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $796.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $130,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,154 shares of company stock worth $175,163 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

