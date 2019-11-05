BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,158,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.93% of WEC Energy Group worth $2,347,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 959.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $91.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $66.75 and a 1-year high of $98.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 11.00%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.66%.

In related news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $89,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William J. Guc sold 7,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $617,070.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,410.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,849 shares of company stock valued at $22,963,496. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

