BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 581,489 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.26% of Illinois Tool Works worth $3,053,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 152,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $25,796,015.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,513,364.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Valls sold 64,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total value of $10,416,135.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,761,713.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,902 shares of company stock worth $49,265,825 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.57.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $175.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.76. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.75 and a 1-year high of $175.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

