Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $2,370,000. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 92,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 80.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 35.0% in the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 22,203.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $26,529.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,101.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $28,387.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,488.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,240 shares of company stock valued at $114,739 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average of $35.71. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $36.77.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $101.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.80 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 39.30%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.58%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

